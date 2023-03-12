Trucker Tim Chelette has been making the same twice-daily drive for 16 years hauling empty whiskey barrels from Louisville, Kentucky, to the Jack Daniels distillery in Tennessee, yet his workday keeps getting longer due to time lost in Nashville traffic.
Although trucks wouldn't be eligible for the pay-to-use express lanes Republican Gov. Bill Lee is advocating for some of Tennessee's most-congested highways, Chelette supports them because he thinks enough drivers in the fast-growing state capital would take advantage to benefit everyone.
Traffic moves along I-24 and I-65 on Dec. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Andrew Nelles, The Tennessean via AP
“They're going to have to do something,” said Chelette, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, who gets paid by distance, not time — even when his 245-mile return trip to the Lynchburg distillery increases by an hour or more during afternoon rush. “When I get stuck in traffic, I lose money."
Unlike traditional toll plazas where every vehicle that passes through pays a standard fee, price-managed lanes allow some drivers to pay up to circumvent congestion — and the fee usually increases as the traffic does.
According to the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA), which lobbies on behalf of the projects, 54 of the 89 tolling facilities that opened in the U.S. in the past decade were for price-managed lanes. They can be found across the South in Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, as well as such other places as California, Colorado, Washington and Minnesota.
Opponents call them “Lexus lanes,” implying that only drivers of expensive cars can afford to use them, but Lee prefers another name: “choice lanes.”
An express lanes highway sign marks an entrance March 3 in Dallas.
LM Otero, Associated Press
“I think (the name) is brilliant. I wish I had invented it,” said Robert Poole, director of transportation policy at the libertarian Reason Foundation and a vocal advocate for price-managed lanes.
The marketing pitch is important, particularly in the conservative South where voters have long resisted anything resembling a tax hike. But with fuel tax revenues and federal infrastructure payments failing to keep up with the need to repair aging roads or add capacity to reduce congestion, the projects are winning favor — even, and perhaps especially, in Republican-led states where “toll” has been considered a four-letter word in more ways than one.
“All you’re doing is allowing those wealthy enough to use those lanes a quicker ride to work,” said Terri Hall, founder and director of Texans for Toll-free Highways. “It’s like a scapegoat for state legislatures to say, ‘We solved the problem.’ No, you kicked the can down the road.”
Supporters counter that the lanes are a way to pay for roads without raising taxes, though they acknowledge they're sometimes a tricky sell — particularly the public-private partnerships that have funded many of the projects.
“If you have somebody who is anti-tax and pro-free market, they might say it’s a great idea," said Pat Jones, IBTTA's executive director and CEO. “Then, if you tell them the company is from Spain or Australia, they’ll say, ‘I don’t want there to be foreigners owning highways.' You often see opposition to toll facilities before people use them, but once they’re open and people realize they’re getting value … the resistance tends to go down.”
California's experience with tolling — both traditional plazas and price-managed lanes — has provided fodder for advocates on both sides of the heated debate.
Drivers make their way on an express tollway March 3 in Dallas. There is growing interest in the South in fee-based express lanes.
Associated Press
A grand jury in Orange County examined a state agency that was created to build three traditional toll roads. Its report, issued in 2021, found that on one hand, California produced “excellent roads with minimal tax dollars.” But on the other, the jurors found ballooning debt and the need to change the initial plans amid financial downturns meant that drivers are on pace to shell out $28 billion by 2053 for roads that cost a tenth of that to build.
The nation’s first price-managed lane opened in 1995 in Orange County, using a public-private partnership to fund it. Poole, who advised on the project and still calls it a model for others, said officials agreed not to add free lanes on the corridor for 35 years. Surging growth ultimately made that impossible, so the county terminated the contract and paid the company for its lost revenue. New bonds were issued, and the tolls had to stay in place to pay for them.
“These agencies often become self-fulfilling entities,” said Jay Beeber, director of public policy for the National Motorists Association, which advocates for drivers' rights. “They have huge organizations with lots of staff members, lots of salaries, huge pensions from the government, and they want to stay in business forever. Nobody wants to legislate themselves out of a job.”
Lee is seeking legislative support to authorize a public-private partnership for the project in Tennessee — one of 14 states that don't have tolls on any roads.
Republican state Sen. Frank Niceley said he expects Lee will get enough votes to pass the plan, but he strongly opposes it — even pointing out that fascist Italian dictator Benito Mussolini liked public-private partnerships, too.
“We're not really giving these things to the private sector,” Niceley said. “We're kind of co-signing the note. And most people who co-sign the note end up paying the note.”
Most dangerous states to drive in
Most dangerous states to drive in
Driving is dangerous—perhaps even the
most dangerous thing most Americans do in their everyday lives. Behind the wheel of a hunk of metal and plastic weighing an average of more than 2 tons, drivers aren't just risking their own lives and those of their passengers, but of everyone else on the road—or near it—as well.
The usual suspects of speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence are continuing to put Americans at risk on highways and roads. About 39,000 people
died in car accidents in the U.S. in 2020—an average of over 100 people per day. That's more fatalities on U.S. roads than in any year since 2007, reversing what had been a downward trend in driving-related deaths. The alarming death toll exists despite manufacturers continuing to add increasingly advanced safety features to cars, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics Report to rank states by fatalities per billion miles traveled, and to compare each to national averages.
Read on to discover the most dangerous states to drive in.
You may also like: Iconic car debuts from the year you were born
SKT Studio // Shutterstock
#51. Massachusetts
- Total fatalities: 6.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (7.0 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 6.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.6 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 10.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (7.8 less than the national average)
A.Ruiz // Shutterstock
#50. Minnesota
- Total fatalities: 7.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.7 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 5.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.6 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 10.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (7.3 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#49. New Hampshire
- Total fatalities: 8.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.7 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 6.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.6 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 11.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (6.2 less than the national average)
Winston Tan // Shutterstock
#48. New Jersey
- Total fatalities: 8.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.6 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 8.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.4 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 12.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.5 less than the national average)
mploscar // GoodFreePhotos
#47. Utah
- Total fatalities: 9.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.2 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 7.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.1 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 12.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.5 less than the national average)
You may also like: Most popular department stores in America
Pasteur // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Hawaii
- Total fatalities: 9.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.7 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 10.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.4 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 6.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (12.0 less than the national average)
Anthony Quintano // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Rhode Island
- Total fatalities: 9.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.6 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 9.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.7 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.6 less than the national average)
Will Hart // Flickr
#44. Connecticut
- Total fatalities: 9.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.5 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 9.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.5 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#43. New York
- Total fatalities: 10.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.2 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 9.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.3 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 13.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.1 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#42. Vermont
- Total fatalities: 10.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.0 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 7.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.3 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 11.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (6.7 less than the national average)
You may also like: Most popular grocery stores in America
NEKVT // Shutterstock
#41. Washington
- Total fatalities: 10.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 8.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.5 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.8 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#40. Wisconsin
- Total fatalities: 10.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.7 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 8.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.7 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 13.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.1 less than the national average)
David Mark // Pixabay
#39. Maryland
- Total fatalities: 11.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.2 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.8 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 9.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (8.9 less than the national average)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#38. Virginia
- Total fatalities: 11.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.2 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 7.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.5 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 18.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.4 more than the national average)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#36. North Dakota
- Total fatalities: 11.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.0 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 8.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.4 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 12.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.2 less than the national average)
FiledIMAGE // Shutterstock
#35. Indiana
- Total fatalities: 11.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.7 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 7.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.1 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 18.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 more than the national average)
Pixabay
#34. Washington D.C.
- Total fatalities: 11.9 per billion miles traveled (1.5 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.9 per billion miles traveled (1.1 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: Not applicable
Pixabay
#33. Ohio
- Total fatalities: 11.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.4 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 10.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.0 less than the national average)
Tanner Daniels // GoodFreePhotos
#32. Nebraska
- Total fatalities: 12.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.4 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 7.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.8 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 less than the national average)
You may also like: Richest women in America
Napa // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Alaska
- Total fatalities: 12.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.3 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 9.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#30. Idaho
- Total fatalities: 12.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.1 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 6.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.4 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 16.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#29. Michigan
- Total fatalities: 12.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.8 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.3 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.6 less than the national average)
Picryl
#28. Maine
- Total fatalities: 12.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.8 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 8.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.7 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 14.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.8 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#27. Nevada
- Total fatalities: 12.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.8 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 17.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 less than the national average)
You may also like: States with the largest unionized workforces
Annica Beckman // Pixabay
#26. Illinois
- Total fatalities: 12.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 less than the national average)
Rudy Balasko // Shutterstock
#25. Colorado
- Total fatalities: 12.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.6 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.5 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#24. California
- Total fatalities: 12.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 10.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.1 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 21.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.1 more than the national average)
Pixabay
#23. Pennsylvania
- Total fatalities: 12.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.2 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 16.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.1 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#22. Wyoming
- Total fatalities: 13.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.4 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 9.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.4 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 14.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.0 less than the national average)
You may also like: Most rural counties in America
Airman 1st Class Connor J. Marth // U.S. Air Force
#21. Missouri
- Total fatalities: 13.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.2 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 12.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.0 less than the national average)
Jan Kronsell // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Alabama
- Total fatalities: 13.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.4 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 10.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.4 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 18.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 more than the national average)
Formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Delaware
- Total fatalities: 13.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 10.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.2 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 23.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.1 more than the national average)
Elvert Barnes // Flickr
#18. Georgia
- Total fatalities: 14.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.0 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.9 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 22.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.2 more than the national average)
cate_89 // Shuttertstock
#17. North Carolina
- Total fatalities: 14.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.1 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 10.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 22.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.0 more than the national average)
You may also like: Famous consumer brands that no longer exist
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#16. South Dakota
- Total fatalities: 14.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.1 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.3 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.2 less than the national average)
Connor 401 // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Texas
- Total fatalities: 14.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 12.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.7 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 21.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.8 more than the national average)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#14. Kansas
- Total fatalities: 15.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.9 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.8 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 19.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.0 more than the national average)
Pixabay
#13. Oklahoma
- Total fatalities: 15.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.2 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 12.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.6 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 18.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 more than the national average)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#12. Oregon
- Total fatalities: 15.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.4 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.4 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 23.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.9 more than the national average)
You may also like: 50 most popular chain restaurants in America
Oregon Department of Transportation // Flickr
#11. Tennessee
- Total fatalities: 15.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.6 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 13.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 20.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.4 more than the national average)
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#10. Florida
- Total fatalities: 16.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.6 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 13.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.3 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 21.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 more than the national average)
FloridaStock // Shutterstock
#9. Arizona
- Total fatalities: 16.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.7 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 12.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 20.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.8 more than the national average)
Mavrick // Shutterstock
#8. West Virginia
- Total fatalities: 16.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.3 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 20.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.5 more than the national average)
Pixabay
#7. New Mexico
- Total fatalities: 16.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.4 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 19.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (8.5 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 14.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.3 less than the national average)
You may also like: 15 cars that depreciated the most last year
Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock
#6. Kentucky
- Total fatalities: 16.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.4 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 13.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.2 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 19.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.7 more than the national average)
11photo // Shutterstock
#5. Louisiana
- Total fatalities: 17.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.7 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 15.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.3 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 20.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.0 more than the national average)
Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock
#4. Montana
- Total fatalities: 17.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.2 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 6.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.8 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 22.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.4 more than the national average)
Tim Evanson // Flickr
#3. Arkansas
- Total fatalities: 18.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.4 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 6.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.2 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 12.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.6 less than the national average)
Jonathannsegal // Shutterstock
#2. Mississippi
- Total fatalities: 19.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.6 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 14.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.7 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 22.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.0 more than the national average)
You may also like: Youngest billionaires in America
Pixabay
#1. South Carolina
- Total fatalities: 19.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (6.3 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 9.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.2 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 32.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (13.9 more than the national average)
f11photo // Shutterstock
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!