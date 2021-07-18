Padres, Nats recall harrowing scene after shots outside park

As the shots rang out, Nationals manager Davey Martinez was making sure his players were safe.

“Then I started worrying about their families and trying to do the best I could to get them down to the players,” Martinez said. “And I started worrying about the fans as well.”

Seeing the reaction on the third base side of the stadium, fans on the first base side began fleeing their seats as well. Some of them went down to the field.

“There was a bunch of fans, they were in our dugout and I wanted to get them safe as well,” Martinez said. "We got them in through the tunnel and got them in safely and tried to keep them safe. For me it was just about protecting our people and doing the best I can to stay calm.”

Like Tingler, Martinez got emotional recounting the previous night’s events.

Minutes after the shots were heard, a message appeared on the Nationals Park scoreboard saying that the incident was outside the park and fans should remain inside. About 10 minutes later, fans were instructed to leave by the center- and right-field gates.

“We started to get word that everything happened right outside the stadium,” Tingler said. "That’s when we started to feel a little bit better. You never feel great.”