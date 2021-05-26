Packers say they won't let Rodgers situation distract them

“Aaron definitely knows how we feel about him, how he’s such an important part to our football team, such an important part to our organization,” LaFleur said. “We’re just going to continue to try to work through this and hopefully can get him back in the building at some point.”

Safety Adrian Amos was cautiously optimistic that Rodgers will remain with the Packers.

“I haven’t heard him say anything other than that, so I expect him to be (back),” Amos said. “But like I said, I’m not going to go home and cry if something else happens. I’m just playing it day by day. But of course, you want one of the greatest, if not the greatest, quarterback ever on your team. You want him out here. But everybody has to go about their business. I’m not going to knock anybody for getting what they feel like they deserve.”

Running back Aaron Jones signed a four-year, $48 million contract to remain with the Packers less than two months before the news broke regarding Rodgers’ disenchantment. Jones said he hadn’t spoken with Rodgers beforehand about the quarterback’s issues with the organization, but added that it likely wouldn’t have impacted his decision to sign a long-term deal.