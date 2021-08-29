Packed with virus patients, Louisiana hospitals hit by Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana hospitals are already packed with patients from the latest coronavirus surge and are challenged by Hurricane Ida, which slammed ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States.

“Once again we find ourselves dealing with a natural disaster in the midst of a pandemic,” said Jennifer Avegno, the top health official for New Orleans.

The storm struck as hospitals and their intensive care units are filled with patients from the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, sparked by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates across Louisiana.

Daily tallies of new cases in Louisiana went from a few hundred a day through much of the spring and early summer to thousands a day by late July. Statewide, hospitalizations had peaked at around 2,000 or fewer in three previous surges. But that number peaked at more than 3,000 in August.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday more than 2,400 COVID-19 patients are in Louisiana hospitals.

“We’re in a very dangerous place with our hospitals," Edwards told The Associated Press.

He said evacuating the largest hospitals was not an option