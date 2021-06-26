Pacific Northwest swelters in historic heat wave

Seattle has only hit 100 F three times in recorded history, the National Weather Service said, and there was a chance it could eclipse the record of 103 F (39 C) on Monday.

“If you’re keeping a written list of the records that will fall, you might need a few pages by early next week,” NWS Seattle tweeted, as it announced that the city had already tied a record Friday for the highest morning-low temperature.

James Bryant, a Seattle resident, picked up an air conditioner in anticipation of the extreme heat. Most homes in the Northwest’s largest city don’t have air conditioning.

“My house is already hot, and so with the added heat over the next few days, I’ve got kids I got to make sure they don’t get too hot as well,” Bryant said. “It seems to be a trend ... So I’m not sure what’s driving it, but it’s not fun that’s for sure."

Columbia Basin fisheries managers are worried about how the heat wave will affect endangered Snake River sockeye and other species of protected salmon.