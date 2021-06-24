Pacific Northwest braces for record-breaking heat wave

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Record-high heat is forecast in the normally mild-weathered Pacific Northwest this weekend, raising concerns about wildfires and the health of people in a region where many people don't have air conditioning.

City officials in Seattle were opening libraries as cooling centers and crews were being sent to places in Oregon where the risk of wildfires was high.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch and predicted “dangerously hot” conditions Friday through at least Tuesday. The heat wave will cover portions of Washington, Oregon and Idaho, with temperatures rising to 114 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius) in places, the agency said.

“This will likely be an historic heat wave,” the agency said. “Chances are good that many long standing records will be broken."

Among those might be the record high temperature for Spokane, Washington, of 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius), set in 1921 and 1968, the Weather Service said.

AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno warned the heat wave is coming to a place where many people do not have air conditioning, especially west of the Cascade Range. A region west of the mountain range that between Seattle and Portland, Oregon that typically enjoys more moderate weather.