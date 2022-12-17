P-22, famed LA mountain lion, euthanized due to severe injuries

LOS ANGELES — The mountain lion P-22, who lived in the heart of Los Angeles for more than a decade and became the face of an international campaign to save California's threatened puma population, was "compassionately euthanized" Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife's director, because of the serious injuries he suffered earlier this week.

P-22 was thought to be about 12 years old.

Los Angeles' most famous mountain lion, known for roaming across freeways and making a sprawling urban park his home, was captured Monday by wildlife officials after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills, according to the Associated Press.

Wildlife biologists with the National Park Service and the state's wildlife department captured the mountain lion after he began to exhibit increasing "signs of distress," including three attacks on dogs in a month and several near-miss encounters with people. Scientists tracked the big cat to a Los Feliz, Calif., back yard, where he may have been lying low after being hit by a car.

A series of health exams showed that P-22 was significantly underweight, with a thinning coat and damage to his right eye, possibly from being hit by a car. A local animal control department had received a call reporting a vehicle collision with a mountain lion, and P-22's radio collar placed him near the intersection where the crash was reported, officials said.

The mountain lion was not healthy enough to be released back to Griffith Park, state wildlife officials said. Advocates, scientists and residents had harbored hopes that the beloved animal would be healthy enough to retire to a nature preserve.

P-22 surprised the world in 2012 when his fluffy hindquarters and black-tipped tail appeared on a photograph snapped by a motion-sensing camera in Griffith Park. The adolescent cat had made an improbable trek to Griffith Park from his likely birthplace in the Santa Monica Mountains, journeying through the Hollywood Hills and across freeways.

The big cat became a bona fide celebrity, appearing in a glossy National Geographic feature that showed the mountain lion prowling past the Hollywood sign at night, muscles rippling under his tawny fur.

Scientists assumed the apex predator would move on in search of a mate and more space to roam. Instead, the wayward cat stayed in Los Feliz for more than 10 years, feasting on mule deer and raccoons and occasionally appearing on video doorbell cameras on quiet streets near the park. The cat lived alone and, as far as scientists can tell, never mated.

Catching a glimpse of P-22 on a nighttime prowl became one of the most coveted celebrity sightings in Los Angeles.

Like many cougars, which are sometimes called "ghost cats," P-22 was shy by nature. For years, he preferred the park's dark canyons and hillsides — and, sometimes, a darkened city sidewalk — to populated areas. But he had recently started to venture deeper into L.A.

Those forays coincided with an increase in run-ins with humans, including attacking three dogs in the span of a month, and chasing a man and his dog back up a set of steps and into their house, wildlife officials said.

