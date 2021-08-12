OxyContin maker's settlement goes to judge for confirmation

Purdue Pharma's quest to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of OxyContin and its other prescription opioid painkillers is entering its final phase with the grudging support of most of those who have claims against the company.

Nearly two years after seeking bankruptcy protection, the company is scheduled to appear before a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge to ask for approval of its plan to reorganize into a new entity no longer controlled by members of the wealthy Sackler family, and with profits dedicated to abating the opioid crisis.

Opponents fault the deal for giving members of the Sackler family protection from lawsuits over opioids even though they have not personally filed for bankruptcy or admitted wrongdoing.

But most of the groups with claims against Purdue are on board with the settlement plan.

Ed Neiger, a lawyer representing individual victims and their families, is planning to tell U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain that it's better to approve the settlement plan than to have years more of court battles with Purdue and the Sacklers.