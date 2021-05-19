Owner: Video shows deputy urinating outside funeral home

“The deputy, who is Black, didn’t know who owned the business and meant no disrespect to Mr. Adkins and has reached out to apologize to him,” Wooten said. “I’ve reinforced to all deputies the need to respect the community and avoid even the appearance of anything that could be seen as disrespectful.”

On April 28, a judge refused to release body camera video showing deputies shooting and killing Brown, ruling that making the video public at this stage could jeopardize the investigation. A prosecutor played portions of the video during a news conference Tuesday.

Adkins has attended and organized protests through the streets of Elizabeth City after Brown’s death. Marchers have demanded that the sheriff’s office release the full video of the shooting and an independent investigation be conducted.

The second-term council member told The News & Observer that Pasquotank deputies regularly provided escorts at his funerals before Brown’s death, but none were provided when they were requested twice afterward.

“Since this case with Andrew Brown, I’ve been out protesting,” Adkins said. “I really feel like they are retaliating back against me. Maybe they didn’t know I had surveillance, but it’s a funeral home.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The News & Observer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0