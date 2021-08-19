Owner: Purdue hoped tamper-resistant Oxy could help crisis

The family that owns Purdue Pharma had hoped to rein in a burgeoning opioid crisis a decade ago by ramping up sales of a new version of OxyContin that was harder to tamper with for a faster high, one of the family members told a court Thursday.

Mortimer D.A. Sackler was the third member of the wealthy family to testify in a hearing, held by videoconference, on whether a judge should accept Purdue’s plan to reorganize into a new company no longer owned by family members.

Sackler served more than two decades on Purdue’s board of directors and for a time was a vice president, though he said he had no official duties in that role.

“It was important to the board that the market share of abuse-deterrent opioids grew because we believed and were told repeatedly by management that abuse-deterrent opioids saved lives,” he said.

Maryland Assistant Attorney General Brian Edmunds, attempting to build a case that Sackler family members have a responsibility for the crisis, responded: “You’re saying it’s a humanitarian cause?”

Sackler replied, “I wouldn’t put it in those words, but we were always trying to do the right thing, find the right balance.”