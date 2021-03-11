Owner of boat that burned, killing 34, sells other vessels

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The owner of a scuba diving boat that burned and sank off the California coast, killing 34 people, has sold off his two remaining vessels.

Glen Fritzler of Truth Aquatics Inc. sold the dive boats to Channel Islands Expeditions, which was listed as the owner as of Dec. 9, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

Fritzler and his family “are not involved in any way" with the newly formed company, which intends to operate the boats Vision and Truth in the waters off of the Channel Islands and elsewhere in California, fleet operation officer Joel Mulder told the Times.

“We are making all the safety improvements in preparation, and we’re working with the Coast Guard,” he said.

The dive boat Conception was off the Channel Islands when a fire broke out on Sept. 2, 2019, killing a crew member and all of the passengers in the bunkroom below deck.

Officials said they were trapped by flames that blocked a stairwell and a small hatch that were the only exits. All died of smoke inhalation, according to coroner’s reports.