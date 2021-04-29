Oversight agency finds `deficiencies’ in Chicago police raid

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s civilian police oversight agency announced Thursday it has completed a 16-month investigation into a wrongful 2019 raid during which a woman was forced to stand naked and handcuffed.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability says it found nearly 100 allegations of misconduct by about a dozen officers who wrongly raided the residence of social worker Anjanette Young.

According to COPA, although Young was naked when officers broke into her apartment, she was immediately handcuffed. It said an officer attempted to partially cover the woman with a jacket 30 seconds after police entered, and she was more fully covered with a blanket a few seconds later. Young remained handcuffed for nearly 10 minutes after which she was allowed to dress and then handcuffed again. In total, Young was handcuffed for nearly 17 minutes.

“The raid of Ms. Young’s home was truly painful to watch,” said COPA Chief Administrator Sydney Roberts, who added the agency assembled a 10-member team to evaluate the critical Fourth Amendment issues raised in this complaint. "While we cannot fully heal the pain Ms. Young experienced on that day and ever since, we hope that our investigation and recommendations will enable the healing process.”