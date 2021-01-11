Over a dozen lawmakers joined crowds on day of Capitol riot

Hanks said he marched with supporters to the U.S. Capitol afterward. “I was a little surprised to see people already on the scaffolding, with the Trump flag, and so forth,” he told Heart of the Rockies Radio.

“From the standpoint of the violence, two of us went around to the back of building, which is where the next meeting was supposed to form up,” he said, “and by that time people had already entered the building.”

Azinger blamed far-left elements on social media for distorting what was “a quintessentially American” display of the First Amendment on Jan. 6. The Associated Press has reported that more than 120 people either facing criminal charges or who were identified at the riots are fervent Trump fans, not left-wing activists.

“I've got people on Facebook, sending a picture of me with my boys outside the Capitol. They're sending it to the FBI to try to get me put in handcuffs," Azinger said, without elaborating.