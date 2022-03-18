Over 400 gallons of gas stolen from NC station, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — About 400 gallons of gas were stolen, dealing a financial blow to a BP station in North Carolina, the business owner told news outlets.
Hardik Patel said he lost more than $1,600 in gas after someone found a way to get past the payment system at one of his pumps in High Point, WXII reported.
“I’ve been the owner for seven years and in business for 15 years,” Patel told the TV station. “I’ve never seen this happen or heard that people can bypass.”
Keep scrolling to track gas prices in our state and across the nation
Video shared with news outlets shows a car pull up to the business after hours on March 14. Then, someone is seen pointing an object at the pump before cars filled up with free gas.
“It lasted about 45 minutes until the police found out they were here,” Patel told WGHP. “But between that time, there were maybe 15 cars probably.”
People are also reading…
The High Point Police Department said it responded at about 11 p.m. after at least one suspicious car was spotted at the business. Officers are still investigating the incident, which was reported at the station outside of Bizzy Bee Grocery on North Main Street, according to an incident report.
Officials said the business lost hundreds of gallons of fuel just as gas prices have surged in recent weeks. The trend hit pumps nationwide after Russia invaded Ukraine, leading to sanctions, McClatchy News reported.
As of March 17, the national average was $4.289 per gallon. That’s a drop from $4.318 a week ago but still higher than the $2.879 average at this time last year, AAA data shows.
Trey Barker, a petroleum technician, told WGHP thefts like the one reported at the High Point station tend to happen when prices at the pump soar. He said those involved may have used a remote to change the gas pump’s mechanics, allowing people to get fuel without paying.
A representative from Bizzy Bee didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on March 17.
Gas prices: Track how they're changing in our state and nation
High gas prices have been frustrating American drivers for months — and now, the war in Ukraine is pushing oil and gas costs into a new gear.
Inflation has become an ongoing financial strain for millions of Americans filling up at the gas station, lined up at a grocery checkout lane, shopping for clothes, bargaining for a car or paying monthly rent.
But gas prices vary widely from state to state because of different taxes and regulations, as well as the local cost of doing business. Take a look for yourself.
©2022 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.