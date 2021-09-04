Over 24 hours in Kabul, brutality, trauma, moments of grace

Then there were the children who got inside the airport separated from family, as many as 30 a day. UNICEF is now running a center for unaccompanied child evacuees in Qatar.

Over the previous days in Kabul, many Afghans were turned back by the Taliban; others were allowed past them only to be stopped at a U.S. checkpoint. It was madness trying to sort out who satisfied both sides and could make it in.

Some Taliban soldiers appeared to be out for rough justice; others were disciplined, even collegial, over the last hours they spent with U.S. troops at the airport.

Sherzad said he and and fellow Taliban soldiers gave cigarettes to the Americans at the airport and snuff to Afghans still in the uniform of their disintegrating army.

By then, he said, “everyone was calm. Just normal chitchat.” Yet, “We were just counting minutes and moments for the time to rise our flag after full independence."

U.S. efforts to get at-risk Afghans and others onto the airport grounds were complicated by the spread of an electronic code meant for priority evacuees but copied by many others, said a State Department official who was in Kabul until Monday.