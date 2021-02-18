Outages drop below 1 million in Texas; icy weather goes east

A fox or small coyote crosses Plano Road between cars moving through the Spring Creek Nature Area as a second winter storm brought more snow and continued freezing temperatures to North Texas on Tuesday night, Feb. 16, 2021, in Richardson, Texas.
Governor Greg Abbott says a severe cold snap in Texas has 'compromised' all sources of power and the state will have to endure at least a few more days of sub-freezing temperatures. Millions are with light or heat.
Millions of Texas residents are without power amid frigid temperatures. Now, some must also cope with bursting water pipes – the latest effect of a winter storm that has pummeled much of the U.S.
People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers waited over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their tanks. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.
Brett Saint rests inside a Gallery Furniture store which opened as a shelter for those in need of food, water and heat Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.
A lone man walks down the center of a snowy Beale Street in Downtown Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
An AEP worker begin cuts tree branches from a power line, as the area continues to deal with the fall out from winter weather on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va.
Mike Leslie capitalizes on a rare chance to cross-county ski in Overton Park in Midtown Memphis, Tenn. Feb. 17, 2021.
Crews use plows to clear snow from American Airlines Terminal C at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Dallas. Another round of snow fell overnight at the airport.
People toss a football on Bishop Boulevard on the SMU campus after a second winter storm brought more snow and continued freezing temperatures to North Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Dallas.
Dori Ann Upchurch is helped by Austin Disaster Relief Network volunteer Cody Sandquist, left, and a Red Cross volunteer to a warming station at University Avenue Church of Christ in Austin, Texas, after being evacuated from her home on Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021. Nearly 3.4 million utility customers around the U.S. were still without power Wednesday in the aftermath of a winter storm that overwhelmed power grids unprepared for climate change, and another blast of snow and ice threatened to impede the efforts to restore service.
Jose' Nives tries to shovel his way out after getting stuck in the middle of the street on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Austin, Texas. A winter storm that brought snow, ice, and plunging temperatures across Central Texas shut down roads and causing the electrical grid to shut down leaving thousands of people without power.
Joecyah Heath, left, Morning Day, center, and Jenesis Heath rest in recliners at a Gallery Furniture store which opened as a shelter Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.
Dialina Gonzalez sleeps on a mattress inside a Gallery Furniture store which opened as a shelter Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.
Jared Southard, left, and Sam Walbridge, pitchers on the University of Texas baseball team, work out at the AT&T Hotel & Conference Center on the UT campus on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Austin, Texas. After they lost electricity in their apartment they moved into the hotel. The Longhorns' first game of the season is Saturday against Mississippi State in Arlington. "We're just trying to get some work in," said Walbridge. "There's not many places to do that."
While many of the main roads in North Mississippi are open without much ice a vast majority of the side roads are still covered in layers of ice as this driver is affected Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Tupelo, Miss.
Sara Castillo loads firewood into her car Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Dallas. Castillo said the fire would be used to burn for warmth as her family has been without power since Sunday due to blackouts caused by extreme cold.
"I'm happy to have snow, but this much is overwhelming," says Malik Marmon as he waits to take the bus to work along North Grand Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue in St. Louis, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. A brief snowstorm hit St. Louis on Wednesday morning after a storm, Monday dropped nearly nine inches in some places across the region.
Michael Singletary rests behind a desk at a Gallery Furniture store which opened as a shelter for those without power Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.
People line up to collect firewood from a wood heap opened to the public Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Dallas. Groups of thirteen were allowed six minutes to load as much wood as they could carry away from the recycling center.
Kendra Clements, right, prepares coffee for, from left, Ruddy, Brenda and Crystal, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the gym cafe at Tribe Gym, which has been turned into a temporary homeless shelter, in Oklahoma City. Clements and her partner Tiffany Whisman, who owns Tribe Gym, are two of several businesspeople who have opened their businesses as shelters for the homeless or people without heating during the recent severe winter weather.
People line up to fill their empty propane tanks Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. Temperatures stayed below freezing Tuesday, and many residents were without electricity.
Officials in Texas say two people are dead likely because of the subfreezing temperatures that have caused massive power outages across the state. More than 4 million people across Texas are without power.
A woman walks past the front desk at a Gallery Furniture store which opened as a shelter for those in need of food, water and heat Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.
Anger in Texas over power outages during a record winter freeze is building as millions don't have electricity or heat. Gov. Greg Abbott called for an investigation and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the crisis is a "manmade disaster."
U.S. Postal Services mail carrier RayShawn Riley delivers mail to a snow covered neighborhood after a second winter storm brought more snow and continued freezing temperatures to North Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Richardson, Texas.
Beau Bowden grabs his snow board while catching air at the bottom of the Mississippi River Bluffs in Downtown Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Kevin Young, with the City of Richardson water department, looks at an area where water main pipe failed due to extreme cold in a neighborhood Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Richardson, Texas. Millions remain without power in the record-breaking cold, mostly in Texas.
A bluejay looks on as a competitor for food comes in for a landing on a hanging peanut wreath bird feeder on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, on the south shore on Holmes Lake Park in Lincoln, Neb. After 10 days of frigid weather - including a period of below-zero high temperatures - the area is forecasted to receive a more reasonable climate heading into the next week and a half.
A pair of ice fishermen pull a sled with their gear out on the snow and ice-covered surface of Holmes Lake Park on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Lincoln, Neb. After 10 days of frigid weather - including a period of below-zero high temperatures - the area is forecasted to receive a more reasonable climate heading into the next week and a half.
Thick ice is accumulates on a parked car as the area continues to deal with the fall out from winter weather on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va.
View of downed and broken trees over a rest stop in Huntington, W.Va. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, as the area continues to deal with the fall out from winter weather.
By PAUL J. WEBER and JILL BLEED
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Power outages in Texas dropped below 1 million on Thursday morning for the first time in four days, but many people remained without electricity or safe drinking water after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state's power grid and utilities.
Meanwhile, heavy snow and ice were expected Thursday in the Appalachians, northern Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, with the wintry weather moving into the Northeast by nightfall.
In Little Rock, Arkansas, 15 inches of snow was on the ground Thursday after back-to-back storms, tying a record for snow depth set in 1918, the National Weather Service said.
This week's extreme weather has been blamed for the deaths of more than 30 people, some of whom perished while struggling to keep warm inside their homes. In the Houston area, one family succumbed to carbon monoxide from car exhaust in their garage. A grandmother and three children died when flames escaped the fireplace they were using to keep warm.
In Texas, about 560,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity Thursday morning, down from about 3 million the day before. But Texas’ grid manager, under fire for its response to the winter storm, has warned that the outages could fluctuate during hours of peak energy demand.