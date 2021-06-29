'Our backyard': Tragedy strikes home for Miami-Dade rescuers

No one has been pulled out alive from the ruins since the first hours after the building fell. Rescue workers have had to move cautiously amid the precarious pile of debris.

“Those first responders are breaking their backs trying to find anybody they can,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

Alfredo Lopez, who lived on the sixth floor of the condominium complex, in a portion that remained standing, bristled at complaints that crews weren’t working hard enough or fast enough.

“When we got out there that night, I could see nothing but ambulances and fire trucks and police cars," he said. "Perhaps they didn’t get in there soon enough because they didn’t know what the hell was going on, like none of us.”

A seven-member search and rescue team from Mexico’s Jewish community is using for the first time a $23,000 suitcase-size device that uses microwave radar to see through 40 feet of shattered concrete and can detect signs of breathing and heartbeats. The team has also used dogs to sniff for victims.

“We are hopeful for a miracle,” said Ricardo Aizenman, one of the rescuers from Cadena International. It's happened before, he said. “People can live up to 15, 16 days with only water, drops of water."