Oscars shortlist includes ‘Collective' and ‘MLK/FBI'

The 15 films were culled from 238 eligible titles. Somewhat surprisingly, Bryan Fogel’s Jamal Khashoggi assassination documentary “ The Dissident ” was not included. Fogel’s previous film “Icarus” won the Academy Award.

Romania’s “Collective” is also one of the 15 films shortlisted for international feature, as are France’s “Two of Us,” Denmark’s “Another Round,” Mexico’s “I’m No Longer Here,” Chile’s “The Mole Agent,” Hong Kong’s “Better Days,” Iran’s “Sun Children” and Guatemala’s “La Llorona.” A record 93 countries submitted for consideration. The Korean American film “Minari," which was controversially nominated for a foreign language Golden Globe, was not eligible in the same category for the Oscars.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross could find themselves double nominees, as both “Soul” and “Mank” were shortlisted for original score. Others include Ludwig Göransson for “Tenet,” Emile Mosseri for “Minari” and James Newton Howard for “News of the World.”