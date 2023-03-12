In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

The 95th Academy Awards are Sunday and the Streamed & Screened podcast has you covered.

The third season of “Ted Lasso” returns to Apple TV+ on March 15. We have an interview with star Jason Sudeikis.

Actors Tom Sizemore, Robert Blake and Chaim Topol died.

Legendary coach Jim Boeheim is out at Syracuse.

And there were several updates on star NFL quarterbacks, including Derek Carr and Daniel Jones.

Regarding the Oscars, there has been a lot of buzz around “Everything Everywhere All at Once” as it's among the favorites for Best Picture, Best Director and several key acting awards.

Over on the Streamed & Screened podcast, a program co-hosted by longtime editor and entertainment reporter Bruce Miller and Hot off the Wire host Terry Lipshetz, we have been previewing the big night the past several episodes.

Whether you are listening to this podcast before the awards are handed out or after the show is complete, head on over to Streamed & Screened for complete details. We have a post-Oscars wrap episode that will be uploaded shortly after the last Oscar is handed out.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

