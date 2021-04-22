Oscar slate holds 'firsts' for Asian actors, filmmakers

It was not well-received at the time and provoked a lot of immediate social media backlash from people like actor Constance Wu and basketball player Jeremy Lin. The academy even apologized and pledged to be more culturally sensitive.

The strides at the Oscars also come after over a year of a pandemic-fueled rise in racially motivated attacks on Asian Americans. It was not lost on anyone that the day after the Oscar nominations, a white gunman was charged with killing eight people, most of whom were Asian women, at Atlanta-area massage businesses.

“It was this kind of high of like, oh, my gosh, Asians are finally being recognized for their excellence. And then there’s this horrific hate crime that really just shook everyone. It feels like we’re under the spotlight, but for polar opposite reasons,” Yuen said. “One doesn’t cancel out the other. The positives are not canceling out the racism. At the same time, I think it’s bringing awareness to the racism. And the fact that Asian excellence is being recognized, the more voice and platform Asian Americans have to be able to speak out against the hate.”

The actors themselves have complex feelings about the moment and the “firsts.”