Oscar Predictions: Can anything beat 'Nomadland'?

BAHR: The directing category is Chloé Zhao’s to lose and I think she both will win and should win for the transcendent “Nomadland,” even if it’s become a forgone conclusion at this point. In an awards season as endless as this one it’s hard not to be skeptical of any film and filmmaker that has thus far swept most awards. But that this tiny movie has had such an ascent is something of a miracle and well deserved. The bonus is that (hopefully) we’ll finally have more than one best director-winner who is a woman. That said, it would have been nice had Miranda July (“Kajillionaire”) been among the contenders as well.