Oscar nominations revealed, Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame and Taylor Swift tickets | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” received 11 nominations to the 95th Academy Awards.
- Former third baseman Scott Rolen was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- Senators grilled Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift tickets.
- And mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland.
Those stories and more from The Associated Press.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
People are also reading…
What would happen if Twitter failed? There may be unintended consequences | Hot off the Wire podcast
While Twitter has many critics, a researcher explains the ramifications of losing an important source of real-time information as well as geotagged data.
🎧 The hosts discuss a recent advice column, in which a grandmother said she was losing sleep about her 9-year-old granddaughter walking home alone from school.
Listen to the second chapter of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles that examines the circumstances surrounding the death of a Buffalo priest.
On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast we are discussing women in fields related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the U.S.
A veteran meteorologist talks about the recent blizzard and why 47 fatalities occurred despite the accurate forecasts.
Four ways to naturally reduce anxiety, and more videos to improve your life
Here are some natural ways to combat anxiety, what to know if you want to start investing in stocks, and more videos to improve your life.
Anxiety is your body’s natural response to stress that usually manifests itself as a feeling of fear or worry.
Getting into the world of trading can seem daunting. Here are the key things to consider if you’re just starting out.
Did you know the foods you eat can also help you fight illnesses such as the flu? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Save money by swapping your skincare products for these four common household items.
An active shooter is an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area. In an active sho…
Do you often feel tired, short of breath or do your friends say you look unusually pale? If so, you may be suffering from iron deficiency anem…
If you are feeling down, here are a few ways to get out of that bad mood. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has the story.
Dementia is now the most feared consequence of aging, but many people are not doing enough to ward it off in later life.
By following these simple enough strategies, you may be able to avoid debt altogether. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Just because they market themselves as healthy, doesn't mean they are. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
Eating healthy foods is very important for lowering blood pressure and maintaining optimal levels. Here are five of the best foods for people …
Looking for ways to lower your electric bill? Do these four things to instantly make your home more energy-efficient.
Throat cancer refers to the abnormal growth of cells in the larynx, pharynx, or other parts of the throat.
Data from the CDC indicates that nearly a third of Americans suffer from sleep deprivation. A chronic feeling of being tired can make it easy …
Memory is a fundamental function of daily life that continuously declines as people age, impairing quality of life and productivity, and incre…