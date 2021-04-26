Oscar moments: History, glamour ... and what a weird ending

And in a year when there was so much pain for all, her words were a balm — perhaps just what a battered world needed. “This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves,” she said. “And to hold on to the goodness in each other."

Oscars may be about Hollywood-style escapism, but in her opening moments, Regina King kept it real. The talented actor and director of “One Night in Miami” immediately reminded the world both of the scourge of the pandemic and the scourge of police violence. “We are mourning the loss of so many, and I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis I may have traded in my heels for marching boots,” she said, a reference to the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd. She noted that some viewers prefer their Oscar ceremonies not to dwell on such things: “I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you.” But, she added, “as a mother of a Black son I know the fear that so many live with, and no amount of fame or fortune changes that, OK?”