Osbourne off 'The Talk' after inquiry into racism discussion

There was no immediate comment from Osbourne's publicist.

No replacement has been announced. CBS said the show will not return until April 12.

During the discussion of Morgan, Underwood asked Osbourne, "what would you say to people who may feel that, while you’re standing by your friend, it appears that you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree?”

Osbourne replied angrily, using words that were bleeped out, and said she felt like she was being placed on “the electric chair” for having a friend that some people think is racist.

After a commercial break, the discussion continued with Osbourne telling Underwood at one point: “Don’t try to cry. If anyone should be crying, it should be me.”

Osbourne gained TV fame with the 2002-2005 reality show “The Osbournes,” which she produced and starred in alongside her heavy-metal rock star husband, Ozzy Osbourne, and two of their three children.

Sharon Osbourne, a manager for her husband and other musicians, was a judge on the British talent show “The X Factor” and on “America’s Got Talent.”

