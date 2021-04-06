Orthodox Jewish couple alleges NYC housing discrimination

Two city agencies — the New York City Housing Preservation & Development and the New York City Housing Development Corporation — were named as defendants, along with several companies.

"We are committed to a fair and equitable process in our housing lottery system, and are reviewing the details of this case,” a city law office spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the lawsuit, decisions based on family size "disproportionately affected Orthodox Jewish individuals based upon their religious beliefs and tenets."

The lawsuit cited a study that found that nearly half of Orthodox Jewish families have comparatively large families of four children or more.

It also noted that a 2013 Pew Research report found that Orthodox Jewish individuals ages 40 to 59 had an average of 4.1 children in their lifetime, while all other Jewish individuals in that age group had an average of 1.7 children.

In March 2019, the New York State Division of Human Rights determined there was probable cause to believe the city and some companies involved in the affordable housing lotteries had engaged in unlawful discrimination.

Kelton said his clients had heard of other families rejected by affordable housing lotteries because of their size.

He said the Katz family had also been rejected by the lotteries on similar grounds before 2017, but those rejections are not included in the lawsuit because the statute of limitations had expired.

