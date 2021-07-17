Original 9 heads 2021 class at International Tennis Hall

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A group of trailblazing women known as the “Original 9” now officially have a place in the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The nine teamed with Philip Morris’ Virginia Slims cigarette brand to launch the tour in the early 1970s and bring more prize money to the women’s game.

On Saturday night, that grassroots action led to their enshrinement on the grass courts of the Hall as part of the class of 2021.

They joined a class that included former Australian star Lleyton Hewitt from the player category and Dennis Van der Meer, who was inducted posthumously, as a contributor.

“We wanted any girl in the world, if she was good enough, to have a place to compete,” Billie Jean King told the crowd with fog rolling around.

“To be recognized for their accomplishments — not just their looks — and most of all to be able to make a living playing professional tennis,” she said.

Hewitt was unable to attend because of travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is expected to be honored, in-person, next year.

The Original 9 each signed $1 contracts to start the tour of their own.