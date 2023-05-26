A 3D printed ‘Smart Egg’ is helping bird experts at Oregon Zoo save the critically endangered California condor.
spotlight
Oregon Zoo staff using 'smart eggs' to save endangered California condor
- VideoElephant
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A family had been searching through their grandfather's belongings when they reportedly came across the grenade. Two of the man's sons were ta…
What started as a simple traffic stop turned into utter chaos on a road in Iowa.
If the US is not able to pay all its bills for the first time ever, senior citizens could quickly feel the pain.
President Joe Biden is expected to nominate a history-making Air Force fighter pilot general as the nation's next top military officer. He wou…
The company says it's “trying [the name] out to see if it 'cuts the mustard’ with its fans.”