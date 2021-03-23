Oregon State president out for handling of cases at LSU

Oregon State's trustees accepted the resignation of university president F. King Alexander on Tuesday, concluding he was unable to rebuild trust at the school because of his role in the mishandling of sexual misconduct cases during his previous tenure at LSU.

The Oregon State board of trustees had placed Alexander on probation last week, but on Sunday, it received his offer to resign, effective April 1.

Board chair Rani Borkar said the outpouring of comments since the probation decision from students, alumni and people who have alleged sexual misconduct led the board to realize “that rebuilding trust is no longer possible.”

The board voted unanimously to accept the resignation.

Alexander, who will be on administrative leave until his departure, said he was sorry to survivors of sexual abuse.

“I offered my resignation to allow us to move on,” he said in a statement after the board’s vote. “Students have and always will be my top priority.”

Borkar said “we admit when we make mistakes and we always seek to improve,” and her thoughts were echoed by the rest of the board.