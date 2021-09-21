Oregon redistricting talks adjourn early over COVID case

One day after the Democratic speaker of the Oregon House rescinded a power-sharing deal she made with Republicans to redraw political maps — and as questions lingered whether GOP lawmakers would show up to work at the Capitol — legislators were sent home Tuesday following reports of a positive COVID-19 case in the building.

The House is in the midst of the once-a-decade task of redistricting, which determines how voters will pick state representatives, state senators and members of Congress for the next five election cycles. State representatives are scheduled to return to the floor at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

But whether Republicans attend the floor session or stage a walkout continues to be unsaid. If Republicans don't go to the floor of the House the chamber won't have a quorum - meaning lawmakers wouldn't be able to proceed with business. Oregon gained a sixth U.S. House seat following the latest census and the stakes are high for both parties with this round of redistricting.