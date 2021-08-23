Oregon, once a virus success story, struggles with surge

Some 1,500 guard troops have been dispatched to hospitals around the state by Gov. Kate Brown, who warned of the “seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care.”

On Friday, only 39 adult ICU beds were available statewide. More than 90% of Oregon's adult hospital and ICU beds are full.

Lisa, a nurse in Salem Hospital’s ICU, told a small group of visiting journalists Friday that she is both frustrated and sad to see a record number of COVID-19 patients. She spoke on the condition that her last name not be used, because the pandemic — and how to fight it — has become highly politicized.

“We’ve been dealing with the second wave when we thought — I guess we hoped — it wouldn't come. And it’s come. And it’s harder and worse, way worse, than before," she said. Hours earlier, a COVID-19 patient died in the ICU.

As she spoke, a patient’s heart monitor beeped. A mechanical ventilator occasionally added a higher-pitched tone. Fifteen of the COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.

The hospital's wellness department, which normally recommends yoga and deep breathing for relaxation, recently set up a booth and filled it with dinner plates for a different kind of stress relief.