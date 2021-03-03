Oregon moves to ban display of nooses, a racist symbol

In 1918, a mob killed Hayes Turner, suspected in the death of an abusive plantation owner. When the victim's wife, Mary Turner, publicly opposed the killing of her husband and threatened to have members of the mob arrested, she was doused in gasoline, dangled from a bridge and set on fire.

“Turner was still alive when a member of the mob split her abdomen open with a knife and her unborn child fell on the ground. The baby was stomped and crushed as it fell to the ground,” the NAACP said.

Evans said the noose is a symbol of white supremacy that conveys the message: "The white man is still in charge and remember your place in this society.”

One of the witnesses at the hearing Tuesday for the Oregon bill described the effect of the placement of a noose last May at a Portland State University construction site.

“It was shocking and terrorizing for our community. Staff and faculty were not only afraid to go to our new building but were afraid to attend PSU in general,” faculty member Kelly Cutler told the Oregon Senate Committee on Judiciary.