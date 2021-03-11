Oregon man charged in 2 killings that were 2 decades apart

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, man accused of killing two strangers who disappeared 20 years apart pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder charges after authorities investigating the earlier case said they found dismembered human remains of another man in the suspect's shed.

Police arrested Christopher Lovrien, 53, in May after forensic genealogy linked him to the 1999 disappearance — and presumed death — of Mark Dribin, an airline cargo worker. Authorities searching Lovrien’s home said they found the dismembered remains of another man, Kenneth Griffin, who had gone missing three months earlier.

Lovrien was reindicted and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of abuse of a corpse and six counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators believe the two victims were unknown to each other and to Lovrien.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office asked anyone with information about missing people who had been living under the Interstate 205 bridge in southeast Portland between the summer of 2019 and last May and had contact with Lovrien to contact police.