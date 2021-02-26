Oregon high court affirms juries can acquit in split votes

“The only way to ensure a fair and impartial jury trial for all defendants, victims, and jurors is to instruct the jury that the verdict either for guilt or acquittal must be unanimous,” Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Erwin wrote last July.

Still, Erwin agreed to ask the Oregon Supreme Court for a ruling before the trial of Michael Ross begins. Ross has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his mother, Diane Ross, and the attempted murder of his brother, Alexander Ross III.

Louisiana's situation was a vestige of Jim Crow laws enacted in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to oppress Black citizens. Louisiana voters dumped the non-unanimous verdict system for crimes committed beginning in 2019. But lawyers for a man convicted in 2016 with a 10-2 jury verdict of killing a woman took the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, leading to its decision last year.

The justices’ 6-3 vote overturned the conviction of Evangelisto Ramos and had deep implications for Oregon, which by then was the only state to allow nonunanimous jury verdicts.