Oregon heat wave victims older, lived alone, had no AC

More than three-quarters of those who died lived alone, 55% lived in apartments or other multi-unit housing and, of those, nearly half lived on the third floor or above. Almost a quarter had no source of cooling — not even a fan — while seven victims had air conditioning but it was broken or had not been turned on.

Over 90% were white and 63% were male. Two people were found dead in their vehicles and one person who perished had an air conditioning unit that could not keep up with the scorching temperatures.

Most of the deaths were reported to authorities on or after June 29, when the worst of the heat had passed, authorities said.

“I think we've learned a really hard lesson and I'm sorry that we're going to using this event in the future to help convey the risk that heat poses," said Dr. Jennifer Vines, a county health officer.

In advance of the heat, authorities opened three cooling centers and nine libraries for those without air conditioning. County employees also called and sent text messages to thousands of vulnerable residents enrolled in various assistance programs and instructed property managers and developers of low-income housing to check on their residents twice a day during the peak heat.