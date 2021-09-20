Oregon Dems void power-sharing redistricting deal with GOP

“The maps that we are looking at are unfair, and the only way they are going through is by cheating,” Boshart said.

In a statement Kotek said she was “disappointed that after many months of work, House Republicans did not engage constructively despite many attempts to address their concerns” and lead to her decision to void the standing deal.

In April during the 2021 legislative session Kotek made the deal with Republicans that in exchange for the GOP to stop blocking bills with delaying tactics Kotek would evenly split the House Redistricting Committee — essentially granting veto power to the GOP.

The deal gave Republicans a weightier say over what the six congressional districts and the state’s 90 legislative districts will look like.

The Senate on Monday passed the Democrats' congressional redistricting bill by a vote of 18-11. The House will reconvene Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear whether Kotek’s maneuver will work. Republicans could react to the breach of the earlier deal by walking away from the Capitol to deny Democrats a quorum.