Oregon: CDC investigating woman's death after J&J vaccine

Federal and state agencies paused the J&J vaccine rollout on April 13 due to concerns about blood clots.

“For most people that received the (J&J) vaccine, we are nearing the end of that time of where they need to be monitoring for symptoms,” Sharief said. The CDC warned that if people have symptoms within three weeks after receiving the vaccine they should contact their health care provider.

Federal officials already were examining six reports of the unusual clots, including a death, out of more 8 million Americans given the one-dose vaccination so far.

The CDC also told Texas health authorities Thursday that a woman in that state was hospitalized with possible blood clots associated with J&J vaccine recipients.

A government advisory committee on vaccines is expected to meet Friday and could make a recommendation soon after on whether and how to resume use of the J&J vaccine.

Sharief said whether Oregon resumes distribution of the J&J vaccine will be a “reflection” of the committee's decision.