Order: Union can't limit vote to 87 Tennessee Nissan workers

The union has argued that the 87 employees sought for a bargaining unit have extremely specialized skills for a job that others at the plant cannot do and should be eligible for standalone representation. Meanwhile, the company has contended that the employees are not sufficiently distinct from other plant workers to be eligible for their own small unionized bloc.

Lisa Henderson, acting regional director for the National Labor Relations Board, wrote that although the tool and die workers have unique skills, those are outweighed by other commonalities, including terms and conditions of employment, integration and contact with other types of workers.

“Nissan’s history reflects that we respect the right of employees to determine who should represent their interests in the workplace," said Nissan spokesperson Lloryn Love-Carter. "We are pleased with the board’s position that representation should be decided by all employees at the Nissan Smyrna Assembly Plant, not a small subset of the population.”