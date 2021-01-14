 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oprah Winfrey documentary to release on Apple TV+
0 comments
AP

Oprah Winfrey documentary to release on Apple TV+

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Oprah Winfrey documentary to release on Apple TV+

FILE - Oprah Winfrey makes opening remarks during "Oprah's 2020 Vision" tour on Feb. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. Winfrey will have a biographical documentary released on Apple TV+. The streaming platform announced Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, that the two-part documentary will focus on Winfrey's life.

 Richard Shotwell

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Media mogul Oprah Winfrey will have a biographical documentary released on Apple TV+.

The streaming platform announced Thursday a two-part documentary focusing on Winfrey’s life. The project will chronicle 25 years of American history through the lens of Winfrey “who rose from humble roots to become a billionaire, philanthropist, actress, media executive, and agent of social change.”

Winfrey’s documentary will be headed by Oscar-winning director Kevin MacDonald and Emmy-nominated producer Lisa Erspamer, who is known for her work on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and “Whitney.”

In 2018, Apple and Winfrey reached a multiyear deal to create original programs. Some shows released on the streaming service include “The Oprah Conversation,” “Oprah Talks COVID-19” and “Oprah’s Book Club.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI tracks concerning inauguration online chatter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News