'Operation Varsity Blues' reenacts and reorients a scandal

Vandemoer, a Stanford University sailing coach, was the first person sentenced in the scandal. He was given one day in prison, with time served, and a fine of $10,000. Stanford fired him.

But Vandemoer also didn’t take money, himself. Speaking regretfully and candidly in the documentary, he describes how he believed Singer was making acceptable donations to the sailing program -- the kind athletic departments and universities regularly seek. Easily the most sympathetic figure in the film, Vandemoer is seen as a possibly naïve but honest person who was punished for raising money for his employer.

True tales of crime and con-artistry have been a boon to streaming services, with documentaries on media sensations past, spanning from Amanda Knox to Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Smith, who directed 1999’s acclaimed “American Movie” before segueing into commercials, has found a fertile niche on Netflix. “Fyre” was watched by more than 20 million member households in its first month, the company has said. Smith was also an executive producer on Netflix's “Tiger King.”

