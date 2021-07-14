Opera returns to open-air desert theater with diverse cast

Seats were scarce, so the opera filmed the show for the first time. The video was projected on a big screen in an overflow parking lot, similar to a drive-in theater. The pandemic has accelerated the move to broadcast, which is seen as a pathway for opera to become more affordable and accessible to a wider audience.

McDonald-Hummingbird, the nurse, said she’s optimistic that opera is opening up. A Black woman and a member of Laguna Pueblo, she discovered opera as a kid and now performs concerts tapping into Italian arias and gospel songs.

“I used to pretend in my mind that I was dressed up in the gown. It’s so powerful. It’s a gift from the Creator,” she said. “I wish it were possible for every child who has never had the opportunity to experience that.”

On stage, opera is getting more diverse. “Figaro” starred soprano Ying Fang, of China, as Susanna.

Vazquez, the daughter of Cuban and Colombian immigrants, said she had doubts early in her career that she could make it as a Latina singer.