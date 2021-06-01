OPEC, allies confirm plan to increase crude production

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries have confirmed their plans to return 2.1 million barrels of crude per day of oil output, balancing fears that continuing COVID-19 outbreaks in some countries will sap demand against rising demand from recovering economies around the globe.

Energy ministers made the decision during an online meeting Tuesday.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said recent market developments confirmed that the decision to gradually increase production, made in April, was "the right decision." He said that there were still "clouds on the horizon" regarding the recovery and demand for energy.

The prospect of more Iranian oil output returning to the market was not discussed at the brief meeting, which he said lasted less than half an hour, he said.

The combined OPEC Plus format of members led by Saudi Arabia and non-members, chief among them Russia, face concerns that renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in countries such as India, a major oil consumer, will hurt global demand and weigh on prices.

Oil producing countries made drastic cuts to support prices during the worst of the pandemic slowdown in 2020 and must now judge how much additional oil the market needs as producers slowly add more production.