Online results favor Vegas shooting memorial at concert site

“A lot of it was very heartbreaking,” Kelly said.

The questionnaire did not constitute a scientific survey, but the committee plans to incorporate opinions in its decision-making.

About one in six respondents felt strongly the memorial should not be at the event site. Kelly noted that those who indicated they lost immediate family members or said they suffer post-traumatic effects were most likely to be among that group.

A memorial would be separate from a Community Healing Garden in downtown Las Vegas that was created following the shooting.

The lone gunman killed himself before police reached him. While local and federal investigators concluded he meticulously planned the attack and appeared to seek notoriety, they could not identify a clear motive.

In a statement, MGM Resorts called establishing an official, permanent memorial “vital to the healing process" and applauded the committee's “compassionate and thoughtful approach.”

The concert site has remained idle for more than three years. MGM Resorts said more than a year ago it planned to remake the site into a community center for events like high school basketball and indoor soccer — along with space to honor victims of the shooting. Work has not begun.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0