One Good Thing: 98-year-old hosts virtual women's group

Each week Berlin comes up with a theme for the show, and then the conversation moves in whatever direction the woman care to take it.

“I always feel when I sit here that I’m on a spaceship,” Berlin said at the beginning of a recent show. “We’re set to go. And we’re all flying off together.”

On this day, she holds up a book she recently read, pages marked with colorful sticky notes. Her topic: Had someone told you that the pandemic would last more than a year, would you have prepared differently?

Owitz calls on Brenda Soloman to answer that question. “I’ve learned to live more in the moment,″ Solomon tells the group. “And it’s been very, very, very beneficial to me.”

Said Owitz: “She prepares. She spends all week preparing for it.”

They plan to continue with the virtual class through the summer, and in the fall they’ll see how everyone feels about resuming an in-person class, Owitz said. However, they’ll still record the class and offer it virtually because so many people who don’t live in Boca Raton have joined.

“It’s a whole new world out there, and I’m having fun and a good time,” Berlin said.

———

“One Good Thing” is a series that highlights individuals whose actions provide glimmers of joy in hard times — stories of people who find a way to make a difference, no matter how small. Read the collection of stories at https://apnews.com/hub/one-good-thing

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.