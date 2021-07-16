Once rivals, Biden and Sanders are now partners in power. Here's how it happened.

Theirs is an unlikely yet understandable partnership, a president who won over American voters with a calmly reassuring nod to traditional governing, and a democratic socialist senator who twice came close to winning the presidential nomination with what was once viewed as a wildly idealistic agenda. Sanders is now chair of the Senate Budget Committee.

Together, they are trying to unite the political factions of progressives and centrists in the sprawling Democratic Party, which controls Congress by only the narrowest of margins in the House and a 50-50 Senate, with no votes to spare around the president's $3.5 trillion national rebuilding proposal.

In their sights is a legislative feat on par with Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal or Lyndon Johnson's Great Society. For two political leaders in the twilight of decadeslong careers, it is the chance of a lifetime and the stuff of legacies.

"We're going to get this done," Biden said Wednesday as he entered the private lunch room at the Capitol.

Biden encouraged the senators to think of the good they could do for people across America, investing in places like Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he was born, who feel that the party is not in touch with working people's pain.