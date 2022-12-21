'Once in a generation' winter storm expected to impact nearly every state, cripple Christmas travel across US. Here's the latest.

A strengthening major winter storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the National Weather Service warns of "life-threatening" wind chills for millions.
The storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the weather service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
There are more than 90 million people under winter weather alerts and more than 87 million people under wind chill alerts. The alerts stretch across 37 states, dipping as far south as the Texas/Mexico border.
The cold will stick around for Christmas weekend, making this the coldest Christmas in roughly 40 years for portions of the Plains and Midwest.
Storm timeline:
Wednesday: The storm will strengthen over the Northern Plains through the day as heavy snow falls across much of the Rockies, the Northern Plains and into the Midwest. Slick roads will lead to travel headaches and airport delays through places like Minneapolis, Omaha and Rapid City.
This system will bring 5 to 9 inches of light fluffy snow across the region, with "the highest amounts just north and west of the Twin Cities," said the weather service office in Twin Cities. While snow will steadily fall across the region, the high winds won't kick in until Thursday.
Denver will go from a high of 47 on Wednesday to a low of minus 14 on Thursday morning. That would be the city's coldest day in 32 years, according to the weather service.
Thursday: Thursday will be the most difficult day for travel. The storm will be hitting the Midwest extremely hard with heavy snow and strong winds. Western Minnesota will face not only blizzard conditions, but potentially deadly wind chills Thursday and Friday.
"Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible," said the weather service. "This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range."
Chicago could also face blizzard conditions with winds gusting as high as 50 mph, with 2 to 4 inches of snow forecast.
"Overall, concern continues to increase in the quick development of dangerous conditions Thursday afternoon with potentially significant impacts to the evening peak travel window," warned the weather service office in Chicago.
Additionally, strong winds may knock out power lines in the Midwest, especially in areas where heavy snow fell last week and is already weighing down tree branches. This will leave millions finding a way to stay warm as temperatures plummet to well below freezing.
Snow could fall as far south as Jackson, Mississippi, Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee and even Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday. Little to no accumulation is expected for most of the southern cities, however, Nashville could pick up about an inch of snow.
In anticipation of what will be a week of travel nightmares, United, American, Delta, Southwest and Jet Blue have issued travel waivers for dozens of airports across the country from the South to the Northeast, because in addition to snow covering roadways, low visibility could make air travel dangerous.
Friday: The storm is expected to become a "bomb cyclone" Thursday evening into Friday. A bomb cyclone is when a storm rapidly intensifies -- and drops 24 millibars (a term used to measure atmospheric pressure) in 24 hours.
The storm is expected to reach the pressure equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane as it reaches the Great Lakes, with the weather service describing the strength of the low a "once-in-a-generation" event.
"This is a case in which snow totals may not tell the whole story. Even small snow amounts, when combined with very strong wind gusts and plummeting temperatures, can cause poor visibility and slick spots on roads. The sudden arrival of these conditions can increase the danger," the weather service explained.
The storm will be over the Great Lakes on Friday and continuing to produce heavy snow across much of the Midwest. Portions of Michigan could pick up more than a foot of snow by Friday, making travel impossible at times.
Heavy rain will also blanket much of the I-95 corridor, adding to the travel troubles and lengthy airport delays.
Even in places where the snow has ended, strong winds will continue to blow 30 to 40 mph across much of the Midwest and into the Northeast.
Friday night into Saturday morning, New England will get a quick shot of snow and windy conditions.
Life-threatening cold
Places that will escape the snow, won't escape the cold. Areas from eastern Montana through the Dakotas will experience the coldest air beginning Thursday morning. Temperatures will be running 40 degrees below normal for these places. The combination of cold temperatures and windy conditions will send wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero.
Rapid City will feel like 45 degrees below zero on Thursday morning. By Friday morning, Chicago's wind chill will bottom out at 30 degrees below zero.
"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes," warned the weather service office in Bismarck.
Even the South will be dangerously cold. Nashville and Atlanta's wind chill will drop to minus 11 on Saturday morning and Birmingham will feel like minus 5.
Jackson and Birmingham will both spend more than 80 hours below freezing between Friday and Monday. Houston could sit below freezing for 46 hours between Thursday and Saturday.
The cold temperatures will stay through Christmas weekend, before finally moderating next week.
25 ways to stay warm this winter
Warming your body
1. Warm up with store-bought hand warmers, microwavable heating pads, hot water bottles or heated blankets. Following the manufacturer's instructions and concentrating on your torso are key, said JohnEric Smith, an associate professor in the department of kinesiology at Mississippi State University. "If you warm the core you can warm the hands and feet. It is harder to warm the core by warming the hands and feet."
Be careful that you don't burn yourself, Benjamin said. "They're very effective on a knee or shoulder or the back of the neck. ... You rarely put it directly on your skin. You usually wrap it in something, maybe a thin towel."
2. Move your body. Physical activities like indoor exercise or dancing can help you warm up, but don't get to the point where you're sweating, Smith said. "We sweat to lose heat and sweating will make us colder."
3. Think twice about a warm shower or bath. "While a warm bath or shower will feel good for the minute," Smith said, "you will be cold after you get out and your wet skin is losing heat more quickly."
4. Cuddle. Snuggles really can keep you warm. "Each of us produces heat through our metabolic processes. We lose our heat to the environment as we maintain body temperature," Smith said via email. "Increasing skin contact decreases opportunities for the heat to be lost to the environment around us. If two people are under a blanket both of their heat losses combined can increase the temperature under the blanket more quickly than either could do independently."
5. Change how you perceive cold. Some people have trained their minds to perceive cold as an objective, acceptable sensation rather than something dreadful to control. Some of the best ways to adapt include wearing clothing in layers then removing it, or gradually lowering the thermostat and putting on a sweater, Benjamin said.
Warmth that's comforting
6. Enjoy warm beverages and foods, and use the oven and stove to cook them. Since foods higher in fat and protein are metabolized slowly by the body, those could make you feel warmer, Smith said. "Consider hearty soups with beans and meat." Slow cooking meals can help generate heat throughout the day.
Drinking warm beverages "certainly helps take the chill off," Benjamin said. Leaving the oven or stove on is "a bad idea because it burns fuel," Benjamin said, "but more importantly, people fall asleep, they forget and leave the stove on. Sometimes things on the stove can catch on fire. So like any tool, you should use it for the purpose in which it was designed."
"It only has to go poorly once to be life changing," Smith said. If you don't have children or pets, when you're done cooking and you turn off the oven, what doesn't hurt is leaving the oven door open to let residual heat escape.
Time to bundle up
7. Layer on the clothes. "Layering is critical," Smith said. "Even thin layers added together to increase one's ability to retain heat ... focus on keeping the torso warm. Often an extra shirt or vest can warm your hands and feet more than an extra pair of socks or gloves." Inexpensive pairs of tights or long johns can be worn underneath clothes. However, be sure that layering doesn't make your clothing tight, he added, since that could reduce blood flow and thus your body's ability to get warm blood to those areas. Wearing a hat, too, can also keep the heat in.
8. Wear thick socks and slippers. Fuzzy socks, slippers or a pair of shoes you reserve for wearing around the house can add extra comfort.
9. Pile on the blankets. "The more layers you put on, the better it helps trap the air between you," your sheets and your blankets, Benjamin said. Since you lose a lot of heat from your head while you're under blankets, he added, wearing a skull cap can help also.
10. Embrace less breathable clothing and linens. While breathable linens (such as cotton-based) are often recommended during the summer, linens with other materials and higher thread counts may be better for winter — higher thread counts have more weaving per square inch.
Optimizing your home and appliances
11. Work with the weather. Open your curtains or blinds to let the sun in during the day, or when outside is warmer than the inside of your home.
12. Seal your windows and doors. Even if your windows and doors are totally shut and locked, drafts can seep in through small crevices. You can use caulk or shrink film to seal those cracks. Placing inexpensive, transparent shower curtains over windows can keep the sun in but the cold draft out. For the bottoms of doors, cloth draft stoppers are "very effective," Benjamin said.
13. Close off unoccupied rooms. By shutting the doors of rooms no one is using, you can create additional barriers between yourself and the cold outdoors. This can also aid preventing heat loss from the room you're in.
14. Reverse your ceiling fan. If possible, send your ceiling fan in a clockwise direction so that it sends the warm air down.
15. Sit near indoor heaters. You can safely use portable heaters if they are space heaters that have automatic shutoffs and can be plugged into a wall outlet instead of an extension cord. Since space heaters are a common cause of fires, they should be at least 3 feet away from any drapes, bedding or furniture. To prevent high levels of carbon monoxide — which can cause potentially fatal poisoning — ensure you have a carbon monoxide monitor installed and that you don't "use any type of outdoor gas heater or anything that is not electric," Benjamin said.
16. Move anything that's blocking heat vents or radiators. The heat will better circulate throughout your home that way.
17. Spend time and sleep in the upper levels of the house. Heat rises, so moving your working, sleeping and living spaces upward may be more comfortable.
18. After showering, don't run the bathroom fan or close the door. Unless your bathroom is prone to growing humidity-induced mold, the warm steam from the shower can make the nearby air less dry and cool for a short period of time.
19. Buy magnetic vent covers from home improvement stores. Used to cover vents, they can be inexpensive and help to force heat to exit vents in the occupied rooms only.
20. Put down rugs or carpets. These can be warmer to the touch than bare floors.
21. Insulate your attic. If you can afford to, padding your attic with insulation from hardware stores can help to retain some of the heat you usually lose through the attic since heat rises.
22. Research what your residential area offers. Some locations may be running warming centers set up for safety during the pandemic.
Cozy up near the elements
23. Light a fire. If your fireplace runs on wood instead of gas, a fire is another way to keep a room warm and enjoy a cozy night. "Make sure that your flue is properly opened and clean to make sure that smoke doesn't come back in the home but goes properly up the flue," Benjamin said. "When the fire is out, you should of course close the flue because it's like having an open window."
24. Keep warm and enjoy s'mores. If your state, city, county or neighborhood allows, have a (moderate size) backyard bonfire to keep warm for a while.
25. Don't light candles. Candles can emit a small amount of heat, but using them as a source of warmth can be dangerous. "People will light candles and go to sleep, and they fall over," Benjamin said. "The cat comes in and kicks it over and starts a fire."
With these tips in mind and any others you find, be "broadly thoughtful about how to stay warm in the winter," he added. "If it sounds like it's a bad idea, it probably is. Look it up and check it out before you do it."