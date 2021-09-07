On TV, 9/11 was last huge story for ‘Big 3’ network anchors

Initial network reports were handled by journalists of considerable reputation: Katie Couric, Matt Lauer, Bryant Gumbel, Charles Gibson, Diane Sawyer. Yet the faces of the tragedy became a trio of legendary anchors — Brokaw, Jennings and Rather — reflecting an era of broadcasting where white men still commanded the top jobs.

“It was clear that it was an attack on America,” says Marcy McGinnis, who was in charge of breaking news at CBS that day. “You want the most experienced person in that chair because they bring so much. They bring all of their life experience, they bring all of their anchoring experience.”

It's hard to convey the confusion and anxiety they stepped into. At one point Brokaw wondered aloud whether damage to the towers would be so severe they would have to be taken down. Yet viewers could see that, moments earlier, most of one tower had already collapsed.

Things were happening too quickly to keep up.

“The country needed some sort of stability, some sort of ground,” says David Westin, ABC News president at the time. “Where are we? What's going on? How bad can this get? It needed some sense of, ‘There’s some things we do know and some things we don't know. But this is how we go forward from here.'”