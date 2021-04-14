On 'Promising Young Woman,' consent, and a harrowing ending

AP: So, about that ending: Emerald, did you have different versions in mind when you started?

FENNELL: In theory, there were lots of versions of the ending that could have happened. The first thing I handed in was a lot starker, I would say, and a lot bleaker. There was certainly never an ending that was written down that would have been her cutting everyone’s (privates) off and … walking away with a cigarette in slow motion. The ending that we WANT, is not possible. That’s the whole point of the film, really.

AP: Carey, what was it like on set during the toughest part?

MULLIGAN: We watched a stunt team do it first ... we all stood around wincing. And we did have a mishap where it went wrong, briefly. I thought, ‘Well, I can probably get out of this.’ Then I realized that I was not able to. We had a sort of special symbol or something. I did a thumbs-down or whatever ... and then I went outside and just completely lost it and just couldn’t stop crying.

FENNELL: We had to be extra, extra diligent and cautious, because if something did go wrong, we wouldn’t know until it really was too late. So it was one of those things that on the face of it, maybe didn’t seem like an incredibly dangerous stunt. But it was.