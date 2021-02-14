On Parkland shooting anniversary, Biden calls for tougher gun laws

The Republican governor also noted some of the school safety measures enacted since the tragedy three years ago, including money to install panic alert systems at schools across the state and to strengthen programs meant to prevent violence before they occur.

The panic alert measure was dubbed "Alyssa's Law," in honor of 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, one of the students killed three years ago.

But critics say the governor and Republican-controlled Legislature have done little to keep guns away from potentially bad actors and have opposed the ban of assault-style guns.

"The passage of time has done little to heal the heartbreak we felt upon hearing the shocking news three years ago today, nor dulled our sense of outrage at the lack of consequential legislative action from lawmakers since that horrible morning — laws that would prevent another Parkland from ever happening again," said Manny Diaz, the chair of the Florida Democratic Party.

It remains to be seen what will be done on the federal level, despite Democratic control of the White House and both chambers of Congress.