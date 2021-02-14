On Parkland anniversary, Biden calls for tougher gun laws

“The Parkland community is resilient in the wake of tragedy, reminding us just how strong and united Floridians can be in the face of such devastating loss,” the governor said in his proclamation.

The Republican governor also noted some of the school safety measures enacted since the tragedy three years ago, including money to install panic alert systems at schools across the state and to strengthen programs meant to prevent violence before they occur.

The panic alert measure was dubbed “Alyssa's Law,” in honor of 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, one of the students killed three years ago.

But critics say the governor and Republican-controlled Legislature have done little to keep guns away from potentially bad actors and have opposed the ban of assault-style guns.

It remains to be seen what will be done on the federal level, despite Democratic control of the White House and both chambers of Congress.

“This Administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call. We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer," the president said his statement Sunday.