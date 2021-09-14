On final day, Californians cast votes to keep, oust governor

Janet Webb, 69, of Lafayette, said she voted for the recall and for Elder because of Newsom’s stance on vaccine mandates.

“I am angry. It should be a freedom of choice. What is this, a dictatorship? I’ve had it. I’ve never felt so angry. I’m losing all my friends and family. They don’t want to have anything to do with me right now,” she said.

“If he enforces this, I’m going to have to move out of this state. I can’t live here like this if they’re going to force everyone to get a vaccine," she said. "I do everything right: I take my vitamins, I walk around the reservoir, I eat healthy. I’ve already had the coronavirus, and my immune system is built up already."

She said she was at her daughter-in-law’s baby shower this weekend, and it devolved into such heated arguments with relatives that she had to leave. She said she voted to recall Newsom and replace him with Elder.

Steve Marsh, 75, a retired realtor from the Orange County city of Westminster and a Republican, said he supports the recall and feels Newsom favors too many taxes and too many social programs.

He said he also didn’t like how the governor handled the coronavirus pandemic by closing businesses.